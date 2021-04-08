‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Walter Olkewicz Dies At 72, His Son Says

Actor Walter Olkewicz died early Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his son confirmed to Deadline.

Walter had been battling infections at the time of his death, Zak Olkewicz told the outlet Wednesday. The actor had suffered from health issues for the past 20 years and went through a series of knee surgeries that forced him to take a break from acting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Killed By Lightning Strike During Training Session)

Walter Olkewicz, Actor on ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Grace Under Fire,’ Dies at 72 https://t.co/uo3WrxL1wM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2021

“He was a good man who pushed his love for creativity and the arts into everything he did,” his son said in a statement to Deadline. “He handed that passion down to me, and I look forward to passing it on to the grandchildren he loved so much.”

RIP Walter Olkewicz. My fellow tank crew member in 1941 pic.twitter.com/LLXjF61xY4 — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 8, 2021

Walter landed his first role in “Futureworld” in 1976. He also made appearances in the original “Twin Peaks” and the Showtime reboot, “Grace Under Fire,” “The Client” and “Seinfeld.”

Walter is survived by his son Zak, daughter-in-law, Katrina Rennells and grandchildren Sadie and Declan Robert, Deadline reported.