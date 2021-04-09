REPORT: White House Considering Sending Cash To Central America To Try Slowing Illegal Immigration

The Biden Administration is reportedly considering sending cash through a transfer program to curb economic issues in Central American countries that they suspect are causing the ongoing migrant crisis.

The plan would utilize a conditional cash transfer program that would specifically target the “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, Reuters reported on Friday, citing southern border coordinator Roberta Jacobson.

White House officials were hoping that the proposed plan would be used to address economic issues in those countries, according to the New York Post, in the hopes that it would curb migration northward into the U.S.

The US is considering a conditional #cash transfer program to help address economic woes that lead #migrants from certain Central American countries to trek north, as well as sending #COVID19 vaccines to those countries, a senior @WhiteHouse official said.https://t.co/jzxIRijx61 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 9, 2021

A reported 171,000 migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol authorities in March alone, which was the highest monthly total in the past 20 years. This also included 19,000 unaccompanied minors that were apprehended.

“We’re looking at all of the productive options to address both the economic reasons people may be migrating, as well as the protection and security reasons.” Jacobson told Reuters. (RELATED: Republican Reps. Have Photos Showing Migrant Facilities Packed To The Brim With Children)

She also stated that the U.S. would not be “handing out money or checks to people,” but did not specify how the money would be used or the amount that would be allocated.

White House press sec addresses VP’s absence from the border, saying $112 million is going to address humanitarian needs in Central America pic.twitter.com/U8VpIMYt7N — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 7, 2021

In addition to sending economic aid, according to Reuters, the plan could also prioritize sending COVID-19 Vaccines to the “Northern Triangle” countries, but had not yet been decided on.

Earlier in April, Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was considering a plan to restart construction on the border wall to fill in “gaps” where migrants were exploiting to enter into the country.