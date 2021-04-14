Ocasio-Cortez Claims Police Bodycams Don’t Work Because ‘Indefensible System’ Will ‘Find A Way’ To Kill ‘In Other Ways’

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday that the murder of Daunte Wright was not accidental.

“Daunte Wright’s killing was not a random, disconnected ‘accident’ – it was the repeated outcome of an indefensible system that grants impunity for state violence, rewards it w/ endlessly growing budgets at the cost of community investment, & targets those who question that order,” she tweeted.

“Cameras, chokehold bans, ‘retraining’ funds, and similar reform measures do not ultimately solve what is a systemic problem,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “That system will find a way – killings happen on camera, people are killed in other ways, retraining grows $ while often substituting for deeper measures.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Protesters Take To The Streets Of DC For Daunte Wright)

Daunte Wright, 20, was killed Sunday after Kim Potter, a 26-year-veteran officer, shot him at a traffic stop. Bodycam footage shows Wright resisting arrest and trying to escape. Potter threatened to tase Wright and then shot him. Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed Potter grabbed her gun instead of taser. Gannon and Potter both resigned Tuesday.

Last November, after several Democrats lost at the polls, Ocasio-Cortez vocally supported the “defund the police” efforts. The plan’s supporters are trying to redirect money from police expenses and to other messages such as community engagement and mental health treatment, according to Fox News.