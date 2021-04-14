College Forces Students To Pay Fifty Bucks For Not Wearing Masks

Students are being fined $50 if they fail to wear a face mask on a college campus in Maine, CBSN Boston reported Tuesday.

St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine, has issued more than 20 tickets to students in violation of the school’s mask mandate, according to CBSN Boston.

Patrick Meyers, a junior at St. Joseph’s College, said he was given a ticket Sunday by campus police while enjoying a nice spring day, the outlet reported. “He kind of saw me slipping without a mask on. I had it below my nose and rolled right around to me said ‘hate to do this to you, but I gotta give you a 50-dollar fine,'” Meyers said.

A college in Maine is telling its students to mask up or face a fine. https://t.co/ev7yCuUHRo — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) April 14, 2021

The college has justified the crackdown as a necessary measure to ensure in-person learning is able to continue and said that students were given plenty of advanced notice about possibly incurring a fine, CBSN Boston reported. (RELATED: A Look At Universities’ Pandemic Crack Down)

“We are using all of the tools at our disposal to try to keep COVID off campus.” St. Joseph’s College spokesperson Oliver Griswold said, according to the outlet.

In February, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said travelers could incur fines ranging from $250 to $1,500 if they fail to wear masks properly. TSA also said the fines could go above $1,500 depending on the circumstances. The policy change was in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order regarding COVID-19 protocols for air transportation.