Texas Rep. Kevin Brady To Retire From Congress

Photographer: Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Republican Texas Rep. Kevin Brady announced Wednesday that he would be retiring from Congress after serving for nearly 25 years.

“This term, my 13th, will be my last. It’s a remarkable privilege to work for #TX08 in the U.S. House of Representatives. I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the eﬀectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered,” Brady, 66, said in a statement.

“I am optimistic about our country, because I have faith in our people. I’ve seen up close how remarkable you are, and while I am leaving Congress I am excited about our future. God Bless Texas, and God Bless the United States of America,” he continued.

Brady made the announcement during a meeting of the Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, Fox News reported.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump and Rep. Brady discussed transparency in health care prices. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Brady was first elected to the House in 1996. He has been the Republican leader on the House Committee on Ways and Means since 2019 and helped write key portions of the 2017 tax cut law. (RELATED: Brady Calls On Trump To Tailor Tariffs To Target ‘Bad Actors’)

The Texas Republican did not say what his plans are after he leaves Congress.

“After 25 years in the nation’s Capitol I haven’t yet seen a problem we can’t solve or move past. Not one. Especially when we put our best ideas and intentions together,” Brady said in a statement.