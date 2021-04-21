Video Shows Police Officer Fatally Shooting 15-Year-Old Female During Knife Attack In Columbus, Ohio

An officer for the Columbus Police Department shot and killed a 15-year-old girl as she attacked two other individuals on a driveway in a residential neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio, with a knife Tuesday afternoon.

The bodycam footage shows the officer arriving onto the scene when the 15-year-old teenager first attacked one woman with her knife, pushing her down onto the sidewalk, and then attacked a different woman swinging her knife. The officer repeatedly tells the girl to “get down” before he shoots her multiple times.

The 15-year-old teenage girl lay sprawled on the ground after being shot, and officers attended to her, calling for a medic, checking for injuries, and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Interim police chief Michael Woods, at the press conference announcing the incident, explained that the officers would undergo an administrative investigation by another agency to ensure an independent review of what transpired.

The video of this incident was made public hours after the incident for the purpose of “transparency,” said Woods, leading to protests outside of the Columbus Police Department headquarters.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther defended the officer’s action and asked for prayers from community members for the loss of life.

“We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community,” Ginther told reporters, according to The Associated Press.