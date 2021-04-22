Musician Ezra Furman Comes Out As Transgender Woman, Says She Is A Mother

Musician Ezra Furman announced she is a transgender woman Tuesday on Instagram.

“I wanted to share with everyone that I am a trans woman, and also that I am a mom and have been for a while now (like 2+ years),” Furman wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezra Furman (@ezra.furman.visions)

“About being a trans woman: for my own reasons I have been hesitant to use these words, especially the ‘woman’ word,” Furman continued. “I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.” (RELATED: Elliot Page Shares First Picture Since Coming Out As Transgender)

Furman also wrote about being a mom.

“[T]here’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood,” Furman wrote. “It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.”

Furman claimed she wanted to come out as as transgender woman because she didn’t have any examples of “trans women raising children.”

Furman first came to the music scene in the early 2000’s and released three albums before going solo in 2012. Furman is most known as the songwriter behind songs such as “Every Feeling” and “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend.”