Snoop Dogg Hints He Once Smoked Weed With Obama In New Song

A new Snoop Dogg song has people thinking the rapper might have lit up a joint with former President Barack Obama.

Snoop released “From Tha Streets To Tha Suites” on 4/20, fittingly, and the song “Gang Signs” quite literally says he smoked weed with Obama.

On a new song, Snoop Dogg suggests he has smoked weed with Barack Obama https://t.co/DDHOXPUCf2 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 21, 2021

The lyrics in question go as follows:

“Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana

I bet you never blew with Obama”

Of course, Obama has not confirmed or denied if he’s ever smoked weed with Snoop and until he does I guess we won’t ever be sure. Obama has previously hinted that he used to smoke when he was younger. (RELATED: White House Sneaks D.C. Marijuana Legalization Into Obama’s Budget)

“When I was a kid, I inhaled,” Obama said back in 2006 in a conversation with magazine editors.

“That was the point,” he added.

I think it’d be awesome if Obama had smoked weed with Snoop Dogg. He’d definitely increase his street cred, although he doesn’t really have anything he needs to increase it for anymore.

We all know Obama’s daughter Malia Obama likes to smoke, although it wasn’t really ever confirmed what she was exactly smoking.