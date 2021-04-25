Perfect Your Putting With This Indoor Simulator, Now 10% Off!

From camping to laying out by the pool, your favorite spring and summertime activities are finally here! And if golfing is your sport of choice, after spending lots of time off the green this past year, your putt could likely use a little (okay, a lot) of work.

Don’t get down on yourself, all you need is a little practice time, and thanks to Exputt, a real-time putting simulator, you don’t even have to go to the green to work on your form. Whether you set it up in your living room, office, or your buddy’s place, the Exputt lets you perfect your putt on days when you just can’t get to the golf course.

Unlike other more basic practice tools, Exputt gives you a real challenge, helping you to practice distance control with varied distance modes, path trajectories, angles, and slopes just like you’d encounter on the green. And as an added bonus, you can analyze the ball’s speed, direction, and more, honing in on exactly what you need to work on. You can even compete with friends as you play!

While the award-winning Exputt is an extraordinarily advanced practice tool, it’s incredibly easy to use. Simply lay down the putting mat and hook up the included camera to your TV via HDMI, and let the putting begin! Choose from different seasonal modes and appreciate the tour-level green and speed conditions, all from the comfort of your own home.

Check out Exputt’s awesome online reviews!

“Realistic putting feedback; I started to read the greens successfully & got the speed down (10). I love the product, it’s compact, user friendly, easy to set up & am truly satisfied with it.” — Ralph C.

“It really helps long putt from 30-50 feet which I don’t have usually have a chance to practice on the green… I practice more than 200 practice putts a day at different green speeds 7, 9, 11. When on course, after a few holes, I adjust speed accordingly and it is right on.” — Cau N.

For a limited time, you can get the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator for just over $359 (reg. $399) with the code EXPUTT10.

Prices subject to change.

