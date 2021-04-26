Pastor Who Kicked Police Out Of Church Goes Off On The Lockdown ‘Gestapo’ — Again

A pastor in Canada who kicked out police checking for COVID-19 rule adherence at the church he oversees had another unwelcome interaction with police, who he decried as “Nazis” and “Gestapo.”

Artur Pawlowski, who oversees Street Church in Alberta, told Calgary police officers and a woman who appeared to be a “public health inspector” to leave his church because he doesn’t “cooperate with Gestapo,” a video Pawlowski uploaded to his YouTube channel Saturday showed.

And they did it again! Today, the Gestapo Attacked our Church Again￼! History is being repeated in front of our eyes!￼ Another sad day for Freedom and democracy! https://t.co/mUFWPTMULl — Artur Pawlowski (@ArturPawlowski1) April 24, 2021

The officers and the health inspector are standing outside when Pawlowski encounters them. The health inspector says they are there to “serve an order.” Newsweek reported that the order stated that the church may be under investigation for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

As the health inspector tries to explain the order, Pawlowski tells them to make an appointment for “another day.”

“I do not cooperate with Gestapo, I do not talk to Nazis. You came in your uniforms like thugs, that’s what you are,” Pawlowski said in the video.

“Sickening what this country came to,” he later adds. “Coming to a place of worship, their uniforms with their guns, again, again, during the time of worship. They could do it another time, another day. No, they are following the orders of their fuhrer, Hitler, communists. Unbelievable.”

Over Easter weekend earlier in April, Pawlowski kicked police out of the church for disrupting worship and appearing with weapons while people were praying and children were present, according to the Toronto Sun. He told police to not return unless they have a warrant. Calgary police said in a news release that the officer was at the church after concerns that people in attendance “were not adhering to the government’s COVID-19 public health orders, which are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The department called “the organizer” of the Easter gathering “uncooperative,” and said the police and health inspector left the premises after the organizer “repeatedly raised his voice,” asking them to leave.

Pawlowski said the initial confrontation reminded him of his childhood in Poland under communism.

“I grew up in Poland under the boot of the Soviets, behind the Iron Curtain,” Pawlowski previously told the Daily Caller. “What I see right now, I see everything escalating and moving to the new level. They’re acting just like the Communists were acting when I was growing up when the pastors and the priests were arrested, and some were murdered. Many were tortured.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just Like The Communists’: Pastor Who Kicked Police Out Of Church Has Choice Words For Lockdown Tyrants)

In his second video, Pawlowski was incredulous that the government had civilian safety and health in mind when they carried out such inspections.

“You think they’re here for your health, seriously? They could come any day of the week, they could call me, they could say ‘hey, we want to inspect your facility, we want to come.’ No,” Pawlowski said in his second video.

“They want to do it during church services because they have a purpose, they have an agenda. If you are not seeing it, you’re either playing stupid, blind, and deaf.”