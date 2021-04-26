Reduce The Charcoal And Smoke With This Portable Outdoor Grill

Some of the best meals you’ll cook at home are thanks to a backyard barbecue or grill. But sometimes, the grill creates so much smoke and uses so much charcoal, it’s not really worth the effort. Enter the Homping Portable Charcoal Grill as an answer to your problems.

Unlike traditional grills, this Homping model was designed to reduce smoke by as much as 90 percent while at the same time working for an hour on just eight charcoal briquettes. Fewer briquettes mean less smoke, so that’s exactly what you’ll get.

The key to the design is its electric fan, which helps control the heat. Combine that with its safe-touch design and easy-clean surface, and this is the grill you’ll want to use from now on.

At just 8.5 pounds, this grill is lightweight enough to move from location to location, making anywhere the perfect location for a barbecue. Take it to the beach or champing, or take it to the park and grill some food while your child is playing their baseball or softball game. The one place you don’t want to use it is indoors due to a carbon monoxide risk.

At just 14 inches wide and deep, this is a small enough size to be portable but big enough to cook for a family. And its orange appearance makes it stand out from the crowd of black, red, and silver barbecues that seem to be everywhere. Homping’s name comes from a combination of Home and Camping, or Home and Tailgating. And since it is charcoal, there is never any gas or propane to buy or deal with. This portable outdoor grill is normally priced at $199, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $145.99, a savings of more than 26 percent. Prices subject to change.

