‘My Life’s In More Danger’: Professor Challenges Student After He Calls Police Heroes

A Cypress College professor challenged a student after he called police “heroes” in a presentation, repeatedly interrupting him and insisting that police were bad, according to the Daily Wire.

Braden Ellis gave a presentation on “cancel culture” being “destructive and tearing our country apart” during a communications class on Zoom, the Daily Wire first reported. Ellis gave the example of “Paw Patrol,” a children’s cartoon. During the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, activists called for the show to be canceled due to its positive depiction of the police.

According to Ellis, a 10-minute question and answer session took place after his presentation. The professor is seen on video scolding Ellis for calling police “heroes” and saying that cops were generally good.

The professor began by stating that the issue with police is “systemic” and “stems from people in the south wanting to capture runaway slaves.” Another classmate chimed in to say that police shouldn’t be called heroes and don’t belong on a children’s television show. (RELATED: Examining The Left’s War On Cops: A Look At How Many Police Officers Have Left Their Jobs)

WATCH:

“I disagree … I think cops are heroes and they have to have a difficult job,” Ellis said before the professor cuts him off.

“All of them?” she asks.

“I’d say a good majority of them. You have bad people in every business,” Ellis responded before the professor cut him off again.

“A lot of police officers have committed atrocious crimes and have gotten away with it and have never been convicted of any of it,” the professor states. “And I say [that] as a person that has family members who are police officers.”

Ellis said that while it’s not a popular belief, he does support the police.

“Yes, I understand,” he said. “This is what I believe … This is not popular to say, but I do support our police. And we have bad people, and the people that do bad things should be brought to justice, I agree with that.”

The professor argued that police who do bad things aren’t brought to justice, and Ellis said he agreed with her that they should be brought to justice.

“So, what is your bottom line point?” the professor asked. “You’re saying police officers should be revered? Viewed as heroes? They belong on TV shows [for] children?”

Ellis said that despite the fact that police have problems, they should be considered heroes because they help people.

The exchange moved on when Ellis asked the professor who she would call if somebody with a gun broke into her house. She said that she would not call the police and in fact would call “nobody.” The professor added that she doesn’t “trust them.”

“My life’s in more danger in their [presence],” the professor said. (RELATED: ‘Why Would You Want To Join Something Where People Hate You?’: Police Departments Struggle With Shortages)

Ellis told the Daily Wire that he was surprised to hear his professor’s comments, but believes in pushing back against liberal ideology on college campuses.

“I was shocked to hear her comments about police, but I stood firm in my beliefs,” he said. “We need to fight back against this liberal ideology spreading in our colleges and save America.”