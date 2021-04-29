This 6-Port Car Charger Keeps Your Gadgets Powered Up On The Road

Road trips are making a big return this summer, so while you make plans to head out for a scenic drive, a camping weekend, or a staycation across town with friends or family, we’ve got you and your smartphones covered on the road with the ChargeHub V6.

This charging hub can power up to 6 devices at once, thanks to a 2-port car charger and a 4-port detachable hub. Coupled with its SmartSpeed technology, you can be sure you’re not gonna run out of power or ports when you hit the road. All you need to do is sit back, play music off your phone, take pictures on your trip and make all the calls you need — and the ChargeHub will keep your smartphone powered up.

What’s so great about the versatile ChargeHub V6 is that it gives you full access no matter where you sit in the car. It includes a quick charging port and clip, so you can even attach the hub to your seat while your phone charges. With a 5ft cord extension and a shareable hub, everyone onboard can charge at the same time and have their phone within easy reach.

The ChargeHub isn’t only good for a group trip, it’s also a great option when you’re going solo. If you don’t need all 6 ports, then you don’t have to take the entire hub with you. Simply detach it and stow it away to use the car charger by itself! It’s perfect for every situation.

The ChargeHub V6 is so functional, and it looks good in your car, too. Its white PVC design comes with a matte finish, so it always looks sleek while getting the job done. You can make one of these gadgets yours for only $29.99 (reg. $39.99) when you use code LIMITLESS25, and enjoy your best road trip yet.

Prices subject to change.

