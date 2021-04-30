Learn More About Your Dog Than Ever Before With This At-Home Dog DNA Test Kit

While they may have tails and eat questionable things in the backyard when you’re not looking, there’s no question that your dog is a very real part of your family. And just like other members of your family, understanding your dog’s genetic makeup and particular needs can help you to provide it with things they need to help them live a happy, healthy life.

Until you can ask little Fido what it is they really need, learning more about your dog is only possible through advanced DNA tests, like this one, by Orivet. Providing you with valuable information about your dog’s breed, you’ll get insight into your dog’s behavioral tendencies, dietary needs and restrictions, possible health ailments, and so much more, all in a detailed report.

Through the Orivet Dog DNA Test, you’ll have access to a comprehensive wellness plan based on your doggo’s age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. That means that, in addition to information about specific breed percentages and weight predictions, you’ll receive a complete schedule you can use with your veterinarian to uncover nutritional suggestions for your dog, get vaccination alerts, and receive routine healthcare advice.

No matter how wild your dog may be, collecting their DNA sample is easy. Simply collect their saliva on the specialized swabs, send them into the lab with the kit’s provided pre-paid envelope, and wait for your results! Within just three to four weeks, you’ll be able to access everything by email or your online account with Orivet, available for you to look at whenever you need to.

Image provided by Pexels

The Orivet DNA Test Kit has hundreds of reviews online, with users praising it for its “quick results” and “high quality.” Users also love that the results can warn you of future health issues your dog may encounter down the road, as it “teaches you how to detect problems early and how to treat them. You can be aware of diseases but also traits and tendencies, as well as reactions to certain drugs,” according to one Amazon user.

For a limited time, you can save 12% on the Orivet Dog DNA Test Kit: Dog Breed, Heritable Health Risks & Life Plan, making it just $94.99!

Prices subject to change.

