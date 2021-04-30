MLB Officially Fires Roberto Alomar Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MLB fired hall of famer Roberto Alomar over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Alomar was fired from his consulting job and placed on the league’s ineligibility list, according to the Associated Press. A baseball industry employee reported allegations earlier this year that stemmed from an incident that occurred in 2014, the outlet reported.

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar was fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct. Alomar was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” by the decision. https://t.co/jhJhFQOnOA — The Associated Press (@AP) April 30, 2021

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s ineligible list are warranted,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, according to the outlet. (RELATED: MLB Umpire Arrested Alongside 13 Others In Sex Trafficking Sting)

The Toronto Blue Jays also severed ties with Alomar. He had served as a special assistant for the team.

A statement from the lawyer for the industry employee called the decision taken by the MLB “meaningful action.”

“We applaud MLB for having this matter thoroughly investigated and for taking meaningful action against Mr. Alomar,” Lisa Banks said in a statement, the Associated Press reported. “My client commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and who helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience.”

Alomar said he was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” by the decision in a statement shared to his social media account.

“With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” he wrote. “My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”