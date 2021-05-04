Baltimore Bloodbath: City Sees 4 Homicides And A Quadruple Shooting In First Weekend Of May

The city of Baltimore had a particularly bloody weekend with four homicides and a quadruple shooting that injured three more, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The Baltimore Sun’s homicide tracker shows that four people were murdered in Baltimore and the surrounding area on May 1-2. The first victim, Kaylia Player, was a 19-year-old black woman found inside a vacant home at 4200 Massachusetts Ave. on Saturday morning. Player is reportedly believed to have died at the scene, but her cause of death remains unknown at this time. She is, however, listed in the “homicide” database.

Another body was found Sunday morning near 2500 McHenry St., according to The Baltimore Sun. The name, age and race of the male victim have not been published yet, but the Sun’s database says the victim was killed by blunt force trauma at the scene.

Marvis Pollock, a 39-year-old black man, was found shot at 2600 W Fairmount Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the database. Pollock was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he later died, reported the Sun. (RELATED: Nation’s Largest Cities Suffered 30% Increase In Homicides In 2020, Report Finds)

The last homicide victim was among three other victims of a quadruple shooting Sunday evening. The database lists the other three victims as “shot and injured.”

Baltimore City Council wraps up its meeting by offering condolences to residents of Pigtown following the quadruple shooting at Carroll Park. “To those neighbors, those families, it’s a very traumatic experience,” says @PhyliciaPorter_ who represents the area. — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) May 3, 2021

Alerts from ShotSpotter gunshot detection systems brought Baltimore police officers to the 1500 block of Washington Blvd. Sunday evening, the Sun reported. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old and two 21-year-old males suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds, who were transported by medics to the hospital.

Responding officers also found a 22-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in Carroll Park, who was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to the Sun.