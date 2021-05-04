Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Could Beat Out Bezos’ $35 Billion Divorce Settlement By A Landslide

Bill and Melinda Gates will likely have one of the largest divorce settlements of all time, potentially larger than the Bezos’ divorce.

McKenzie Scott, previously Bezos, received a $35 billion divorce settlement when she split from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, Forbes reported.

If Bill and Melinda split the estimated $130 billion fortune equally, Melinda would walk away with a $62.25 billion settlement, according to Forbes.

It’s unclear what could happen between the two in terms of splitting assets because it looks like a prenup was never signed between the two, according to the divorce filing obtained by TMZ. The divorce filing seemingly confirmed that the two had previously separated and are now looking to make the separation final.

Bill and Melinda announced the divorce Monday in joint statements shared on social media after spending 27 years together.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement said.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” the statement continued.