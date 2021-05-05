Suspect Arrested In Double-Stabbing Of Elderly Asian Women In San Francisco

Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect Tuesday in a double-stabbing of elderly Asian women, according to CBS San Francisco.

A 54-year-old male suspect was arrested in the city’s Mid-Market area Tuesday afternoon, according to San Francisco Police Public Information Officer Michael Andraychak. The charges against the suspect are pending, and the possibility of a hate crime charge is unclear at the moment.

The suspect allegedly stabbed two Asian women, including 85-year-old Chui Fong Eng, according to the CBS report.

Eng’s grandson, Drew Eng, told KPIX 5 that his grandmother was shopping in Chinatown and was attacked while waiting for the bus.

One of the women, 85 years old, is currently in surgery at SF General. Please think of her and her family. I will share updates as i receive them. Nothing more sickening than stabbing an 85 year old woman while she waits for the bus. Horrific. #StopAsianHate — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 5, 2021

“She was on the N Judah, or going on to the N Judah, waiting for it, and I guess she was attacked from behind and stabbed through the arm and into the chest,” said Eng. “And they had to keep her that way and strap her tight ’til they got to the hospital in the ambulance.”

He said his grandmother “didn’t know the other victim,” but both were waiting at the bus stop on Market Street. Eng speculated that the other victim was stabbed first, according to the report. (RELATED: Suspect In San Francisco Area Fatal Stabbings Was Deported 3 Times, Not Turned Over To Authorities Due To Sanctuary Policy)

An eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous said the suspect “got a knife in his right-hand side, and he was holding it really tight like he wanted to do something. And before you know he was behind this lady with a black jacket and you saw all the feathers go flying, so he sliced her, she screamed.”

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen so close to home until it does. So you just got to be super aware of your loved ones,” Eng said, according to KPIX 5.