Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton Announced As Headliners Of Summerfest, Largest US Music Festival

Summerfest announced the festival will be returning in 2021 after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Joan Jett, ZZ Top, Diplo, Jake Owen and more are expected to perform at the Milwaukee-based show in September.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest,” president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. Don Smiley told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a statement Thursday. (RELATED: Ticketmaster To Require Negative COVID Test Or Proof Of Vaccine For Concert Goers)

HERE. WE. GO. Your long-awaited 2021 festival lineup presented by @amfam. See you in September! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/j9DenCyHm4 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) May 6, 2021

“From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

The music festival plans to use a variety of safety protocols due to coronavirus which could include mask requirements, vaccine passports and rapid testing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

This is amazing news. The United States really is healing if we’re being allowed to attend large festivals like this again. It’s been a rough year for everyone, but it really does seem like everything is starting to get closer to that old normal we all miss and love.