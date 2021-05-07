REPORT: NFL Smacks Down Idea Of Releasing Players Based On Vaccination Status After Bills GM Said It’d Be ‘An Advantage’

The NFL reportedly spoke to Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane regarding his comments about releasing players based on vaccination status.

The NFL told Beane teams will not be allowed to release players solely based on their vaccination status, a league source told NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The NFL spoke with #Bills GM Brandon Beane this week following his comments regarding releasing an unvaccinated player, per league source. A team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

“The NFL spoke with #Bills GM Brandon Beane this week following his comments regarding releasing an unvaccinated player, per league source,” Pelissero tweeted Friday. “A team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.” (RELATED: Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane Says ‘It Would Be An Advantage To Cut’ Players Who Aren’t Vaccinated)

Beane made his original comments during a One Bills Live broadcast Wednesday, as noted by The Associated Press.

“Yeah, I would,” Beane told the outlet when asked if he would think about cutting an unvaccinated player so the team could have looser COVID-19 restrictions.

“You guys saw it in the fieldhouse, we had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you’re talking over each other,” he added. “But it was the only way to pull it off and be social distant. So it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella.”

It was kind of obvious that this would be the NFL’s response to Beane’s original comments. It’s absurd to think you could build a team of solely vaccinated players and have it fly in a league like the NFL.