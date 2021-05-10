Glenn Youngkin Wins GOP Nomination For Governor Of Virginia

Glenn Youngkin is set to become the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia after his closest primary opponent and a fellow CEO Pete Snyder conceded Monday night in a tweet.

Youngkin, the former CEO of the private equity giant Carlyle Group, will run against a Democratic nominee that will be determined at the party’s primary on June 8, according to WVIR-TV.

While certainly would have preferred a W, I send my heartfelt congratulations to @glennyoungkin on a tremendous race + deserved win. He + the ticket have my 100% support. Grateful to @Bursonsnyder + entire team. Love you all + our big family that is the VA GOP. #openourschools — Pete Snyder (@petesnyder) May 11, 2021

“While certainly would have preferred a W, I send my heartfelt congratulations to @glennyoungkin on a tremendous race + deserved win,” Snyder wrote in the tweet.

Youngkin entered a crowded field of Republicans made up of seven candidates in January. The GOP nomination was decided at an unconventional “unassembled convention” held Saturday when nearly 30,000 Republican voters cast their ballots, NBC News reported.

The new ranked-choice voting system employed by the party in this primary redistributed the votes of the last-place candidate to the six remaining ones based on whom those delegates indicated as their second choice. The process is then repeated until one candidate gains the absolute majority, according to The Virginian-Pilot

Following five rounds of vote tallying, Youngkin was leading with 42% of the weighted vote, outstripping both Snyder, who received 33% of the vote, and Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, who garnered 25%, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” Youngkin tweeted Monday night prior to the official certification of his victory. “Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”