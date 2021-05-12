Trump Denies Miles Taylor Was In His ‘Inner Circle,’ Says He ‘Wouldn’t Even Know What He Looks Like’

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement through his Save America PAC denying he knew CNN and MSNBC contributor Miles Taylor.

“A guy named Miles Taylor, who I have no idea who he is, don’t remember ever meeting him or having a conversation with, gets more publicity pretending he was in the inner circle of our Administration when he was definitely not,” Trump began his statement. “He is the guy who fraudulently wrote a make-believe book and statement to the failing New York Times calling himself ‘Anonymous.'”

Taylor is the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff and the former Trump administration official known as “Anonymous” who wrote an op-ed in The New York Times and book criticizing the then-president. (RELATED: Miles Taylor Bragged About Donating Most Of His ‘Anonymous’ Book Royalties — But We Have No Idea How Much Money He Actually Kept)

“Some people refer to him as ‘absolutely nothing,'” Trump stated. “I hear he is on CNN and MSDNC all the time, but he had nothing to do with any of my decisions, and I wouldn’t even know what he looks like.”

Trump further criticized Taylor and other Republicans critical of Trump and his administration while he was president.

“Now he’s putting together a group of RINOs and Losers who are coming out to protest President Trump despite our creating the greatest economy ever, getting us out of endless wars, rebuilding our Great Military, reducing taxes and regulations by historic levels, creating Space Force, appointing almost 300 Judges, and much, much more,” Trump wrote.

Trump also claimed that his Republican political opponents voted for Biden and then proceeded to point out the string of difficulties and controversies that have plagued the Biden administration thus far.

“Miles Taylor and his fellow RINO losers like Tom Ridge, Christine Todd Whitman, and Crazy Barbara Comstock voted for Biden, and now look what they have—a socialist regime with collapsing borders, massive tax and regulation hikes, unrest in the Middle East, and long gas lines,” Trump stated. “He is even giving us men setting new records playing women’s sports. What a disaster for our Country it has been!”

Taylor responded to the former president’s statement with a tweet of his own, taunting him that he is no longer allowed on Twitter. “I’d send him a response on here, but only one of us has a Twitter account,” Taylor tweeted.

— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) May 12, 2021

Taylor is among a group of Republicans upset with a perceived allegiance to Trump and have threatened to split from the GOP and start their own party, The New York Times reported. Despite their frustrations, Trump received more votes for president in the last election than any other Republican presidential candidate in history.