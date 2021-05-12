9-Year-Old Killed After Getting Struck By Lightning While Playing Soccer

A nine-year-old boy in England was fatally struck by lightning Tuesday while playing soccer, according to authorities.

Blackpool Police said they received an emergency call around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday that a child, later identified as Jordan Banks, had been injured. Authorities say they “believe the boy had been struck by lightning.”

Banks was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

“This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of this young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time,” Detective Supt, Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said.

Banks’ family later released a statement through Blackpool Police, saying their “worlds stopped.” (RELATED: Man Dies After The Tree He’s Standing Under Gets Struck By Lightning In Horrifying Video)

“Yesterday our worlds stopped. We lost the brightest star, our beautiful boy Jordan. His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything. Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy,” the family’s statement said.

The Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club For Kids In Blackpool also released a statement, calling the incident “tragic.”

“Jordan of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved. Jordan was a Shining Light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.”

“The world has lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community.”