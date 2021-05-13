28-Year-Old Arrested After Sneaking Into High School Dressed As Student

A grown woman dressed as a student and snuck into a South Florida high school Monday to promote her Instagram account, NBC Miami reported.

Police arrested Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, on Monday for burglary, educational institution interference and resistance of an officer, court records show. The Miami-Date County court records indicate that burglary is a felony and the latter two charges are misdemeanors. Francisquini pleaded not guilty, court records indicate.

The arrest report states Francisquini wore a backpack and carried a skateboard as she distributed flyers printed with her Instagram name, NBC Miami reported. (RELATED: Black Man Disguised Himself As White Guy To Go On Burglary Spree, Police Say)

“It says here she’s trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer said during court on Tuesday, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “First of all, I don’t know how you get into the school. They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID.”

She asked the students to follow her account as security guards followed her throughout the hallways, NBC Miami reported. Francisquini told the security guards she was looking for the registration office, according to NBC Miami. Instead of going to the registration office, she stopped students in the hallways, NBC Miami reported.

“I legit have I don’t know how many cops outside right now of my house,” she said in an Instagram story before being arrested, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “I’m not going outside at all.”

“A thorough review of this matter is underway,” a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement, NBC Miami reported. “As always, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees.”