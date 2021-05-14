NASCAR Offers 2 Laps Around Talladega Superspeedway To People That Get Vaccinated Or Tested At The Track

NASCAR is offering two laps around their famous Talladega racetrack to anyone who takes a COVID-19 test or gets a vaccination shot at a special event on May 15, Fox News reported.

Attendees must be 19 years or older to drive on the track while one must be at least 16 years to go along for a ride as a passenger, Fox News reported. All participants who are driving will be behind a pace car that will allow cars to drive only at highway speeds. The special event goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Saturday, join us in the #RaceToEndCOVID by getting a free COVID-19 test and/or vaccine here at the track, then take your personal car or truck on the highbanks for two laps! ????: https://t.co/qTdxkv731b pic.twitter.com/4uLlOCRwy0 — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) May 11, 2021

This is the latest promotional event hosted by NASCAR to incentivize fans to get tested and COVID-19 vaccinations. Previously, NASCAR offered fans an opportunity to enter to win tickets to the 2022 Daytona 500 if they are vaccinated or make a pledge to get a vaccination shot.

The promotions by NASCAR come on the heels of President Joe Biden’s stated goal to increase vaccinations around the country and to have 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4.