Improve Your Sleep With This Alarm Clock That Simulates Sunrise And Sunset

There’s nothing nice about an alarm clock that blares in the morning, shocking you out of your slumber instead of allowing you to gradually wake up and greet the new day. You won’t have that issue with the Tekjoy Sunrise LED Alarm Clock, a device that respects your need for a gentle awakening.

This alarm clock is a wake-up light alarm clock that simulates the sunrise in the morning and the sunset in the evening, It allows you to wake up naturally after a peaceful night of sleep. And the sleep-aid timer forces the light to get gradually dimmer, helping you fall asleep easier.

It features adjustable brightness and sound volume, making it a great option as a night light in the evening or a reading light while you’re winding down for bed. It also features all the colors of the rainbow, with a range of colorful atmosphere lights to change the entire mood of any room.

The clock features 10 different alarm sounds to select from for your wake-up notice. No more beeping and blaring, unless that’s what you need and choose. It also features an FM radio, allowing you to listen to your favorite music at any time. And with a massive 20 pre-set stations, your favorite ones are always a finger away.

The clock also features a backup memory function that saves your settings, including current time, alarm, FM. setting and more. And the anti-slip bracket pad lets you decide the angle you want without the clock sliding around your end table, or wherever you choose to put it.

Users have found this to be a useful and effective clock, giving it 4 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

This Tekjoy Sunrise LED Alarm Clock normally runs $49, which is already a good price for a quality clock, light, and radio. But for a limited time, it can be yours for just $32.99, a savings of 34 percent. Prices subject to change.

