Woman Crashes Her Bike While Trying To Take A Selfie During Live MSNBC Broadcast

One woman learned the hard way that selfies just aren’t worth it.

In a video tweeted by @davidmackau, a woman on a bike attempted to take a selfie in the background of a live MSNBC broadcast, and the video is downright hysterical.

Of all the things you see on the internet today, I can promise you that this will be among the funniest. Give it a watch below.

Folks, I have so many things I want to say about this situation, but I'm going to keep it as professional as possible.

You know what has always fried the hell out of me? People who take selfies in public. It's just ridiculous.

Now, I never want to see anyone get hurt, which is why I'm more than okay making jokes about this situation. She's clearly fine, but she learned her lesson.

Yeah, lady, the world doesn’t care about the fact you’re riding a bike. Not a single damn person. Even if your boyfriend claims he does, he definitely doesn’t.

Focus on steering and not on the photos. You’ll save yourself and you’ll save everyone else’s time.

Having said, I’m glad she made this mistake because it was honestly awesome. Without a doubt one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.