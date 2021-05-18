Mark McCloskey Announces Senate Bid In Missouri

Mark McCloskey, who received national attention during the Black Lives Matter protests as one member of the “St. Louis gun couple,” announced Tuesday on Tucker Carlson that he is running for Senate in Missouri.

McCloskey, who is a lawyer, is running to fill the seat of retiring Republican Missouri Senator Roy Blunt. He first floated a Senate bid in April when he told Politico that running for Senate was “a consideration.”

“God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it woke me up,” McCloskey told Carlson. “People don’t want any more posers going to D.C. All we hear is talk. Nothing ever changes. It seemed to me that people have to stand up.”

McCloskey slammed the Biden administration for what he called the “slaughter of our civil liberties” and the “institution of what can’t be called anything but socialism.”

“People paid with our money to stay home and not work … everything is nonsense,” he added. “Everything is upside down. It’s time to straighten things back up.”

In a press release, McCloskey slammed “cancel culture, the poison of critical race theory, the violent mobs and rising crime, and the spread of socialism.” (RELATED: Missouri Republicans Urge Attorney General To Defend McCloskeys)

“America is at a crossroads,” he said. “Do we want to preserve our traditions and our way of life, or do we want the cancel culture mobs to destroy everything we’ve built?”

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia rose to the spotlight after confronting a group of black lives matter protesters who were marching by their home. The couple stood on their front porch and brandished guns at the protesters, who were marching to the home of former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The two were later indicted on charges of evidence tampering and unlawful use of a weapon after photos of them with their guns went viral on social media.

Former President Donald Trump said that it was “disgraceful” that the couple was facing charges, and the pair later spoke at the Republican National Convention.