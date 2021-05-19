Enter The Future With This Door Lock That Opens Using Six Different Methods

People have locked and unlocked doors the same way for centuries. Pull out your key and bolt or unbolt the door. That was it. Lose the key and you were out of options until the locksmith arrived. Welcome to the new world with this Smart Home Fingerprint Biometric Lock, which allows you to lock and unlock using six different methods.

Yes, this lock comes with a key for those who want a traditional method of opening and closing their door. But this lock will also open or close using fingerprint recognition, a password, an IC card, a remote, or via an app on your phone or tablet.

This smart lock works with both the Tuya Smart or TTLock app, so you can control the lock on your door from anywhere and get real-time alerts whenever there is activity at the door.

This lock works on any door from 1.375 to 2.5 inches in thickness, meaning it can be used on any standard door as well as those slightly thinner or thicker. It is also easy to install. There is no mortising required, meaning just about anybody can handle the installation.

And this is a quality lock. It features a dead-bolt bracket furnished with angle strike for extra security. The bolt also features a hold-back function, with a strong mechanism that will work up to 250,000 times during its lifespan. That means if you locked and unlocked your door 10 times a day every day, this lock would last more than 68 years. The lock is black with a gold finish and is made from a durable zinc alloy.

Normally priced at $250, this Smart Home Fingerprint Biometric Lock can be yours for a limited time for just $174.95, a 30 percent savings.

