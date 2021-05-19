This Tool Gives You 10 Items In One To Handle Just About Any Situation

You never know when a situation will come up where you need a certain tool to take care of it. But who wants to carry an entire toolbox with them? Now you can do just that with this Mini Flagship 10-in-1 Multitool, sort of a toolbox in your pocket.

The Mini Flagship is made from stainless steel and features a butterfly design that gives you easy access to all types of tools. This is a new and improved version of the old Swiss Army Knife, perfect for camping, hiking, fishing, hunting or simply keeping handy for minor problems that surface around the house and yard.

You’ll get needle-nose pliers, gripper, wire cutter, file, flat screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, knife, bottle opener, and scissors. The stainless steel construction makes each of the tools durable and well-positioned to handle almost any job. And the compact size makes it an easy choice to keep handy.

Users who have purchased the multitool have been impressed with it, giving it a 4.3 rating out of 5 stars on Amazon. One user called it a tiny titan, stating the scissors were the best they had ever seen in a pocket tool. Users also praised the assortment of tools, its durability, and the lightweight and compact nature of the tool.

This Mini Flagship 10-in-1 Multitool normally runs $49, which is already an outstanding price considering the quality of the product and the number of tools you’ll get. But for a limited time, it can be yours for just $35, a savings of 29 percent. And by using the coupon code MULTITOOL10 at checkout, you can get an additional $10 off the price, making it just $25. Prices subject to change.

