‘I Am Family First’: Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising His Brother On Sexual Harassment Allegations

CNN host Chris Cuomo apologized on his show Thursday night for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo began by reminding the audience that he didn’t cover his brother’s scandals when he was accused of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and undercounting nursing home deaths.

"Remember I told you back in the beginning of March I can't cover my brother's troubles, it wouldn't be fair," he said. "And you got it then and I appreciate you understanding."

Chris Cuomo then brought up a Washington Post story that broke Thursday, which revealed he had advised the governor about how to handle allegations of sexual harassment. Multiple women have come forward and accused Andrew Cuomo of touching them without permission and making inappropriate comments.

“This is no revelation,” Chris Cuomo said about the news that he advised his brother. “I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it. I can be objective about just about any topic. But not about my family.”

“Those of you who watch this show get it,” he added. “Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second.”

He called being a journalist with a brother who is a politician a “unique challenge” and said that he has “a unique responsibility to balance those roles.”

“It’s not always easy,” Cuomo continued. “People can say and write what they want, but I want you to know the truth. How I helped my brother also matters. When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again.”

“It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot,” he said. “I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that.”

Cuomo clarified that he has never tried to influence CNN’s coverage of the governor, and said that he was “walled off from it.”

“This is a unique and difficult situation, and that’s okay,” he said. “I know where the line is. I can respect it and still be there for my family, which I must. I have to do that. I love my brother, I love my family, I love my job. And I love and respect my colleagues here at CNN. And again, to them I am truly sorry. You know who I am. You know what I’m about, and I want this to be said in public to you who give me the opportunity and to my colleagues who make me better at what I do.”