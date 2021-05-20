Dan Bongino Demolishes Geraldo Rivera Over His Demands That Israel Stand Down To ‘Blood-Thirsty Savage Terror Group’

Conservative political commentator Dan Bongino and former television host Geraldo Rivera got into a heated debate about the Israel-Gaza conflict on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday night, which devolved into yelling and name-calling.

Hannity began by asking Rivera if he supports President Joe Biden’s “weakness abroad” when there are thousands of rockets being launched into Israeli cities.

“You don’t support that, Geraldo, do you?” Hannity asked, referring to Hamas’ actions and founding charter.

Rivera claimed that Palestinians in Gaza are being killed at the rate of 15 to 20 times the rate of Israelis, which he called “abhorrent.” Hannity said that Hamas should “stop firing those rockets from hospitals, and schools, and densely populated areas.”

“I demand a ceasefire,” Rivera said, to which Hannity responded: “I demand that Israel win the war.” (RELATED: Sen. Young Walks Back Support For Middle East Ceasefire If It ‘Occurs On Hamas’ Terms’)

“Geraldo, you do this every time,” Bongino began. “This is such garbage and I’m really getting sick of it. You play this emotional game with the audience and use your position of responsibility to put out misinformation –”

“Stop attacking me,” Rivera said. “Address the issue … this is not about me.”

The two continued talking over each other as the segment goes on. Rivera again complained that Bongino is attacking him, while Bongino claimed Rivera is unable to control himself.

“I’m sick of you Bongino, I’m sick of you!” Rivera shouts, crumpling up a piece of paper and throwing it at the camera. “You’re a punk.”

Hannity chimed in and told Rivera to “let him talk.”

Rivera said he is a 10-time Emmy winner with experience in the Middle East and asks Bongino if he has “even been there.” Bongino responded by saying that Rivera refuses to acknowledge that Hamas doesn’t believe that Israel has a right to exist.

“Hamas wants the Jews dead,” Bongino added before going on to call Hamas a “blood-thirsty savage terror group.” (RELATED: ‘Cheap Shot Artist,’ ‘Punk!’: Dan Bongino And Geraldo Rivera Sling Insults As Heated Debate Goes Off The Rails)

“You are so misinformed on this, it’s pathetic,” he said. Hannity interjected and offered to “calm the waters,” which didn’t seem to work as the Bongino and Rivera continued to argue.

Rivera then attacked Hannity for not “showing the videos of dead Palestinian children,” claiming that they “don’t count” to Hannity.

Eventually, Hannity stopped the argument and said that “Mediaite has their headline.”