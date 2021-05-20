Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Foundation Set To Build Community Relief Center In India Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced through their charity, Archewell Foundation, that their next community relief center will be built in India, which is experiencing its second wave of severe coronavirus infection.

“The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they’re based,” the foundation said in a press release on the website. “During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens — or vaccination sites — and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families.” (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce First Big Project After Permanently Stepping Away From Royal Roles)

India is reporting roughly 400,000 new coronavirus infections a day and the country is running low on vaccine supplies, according to the New York Times.

As part of their ongoing philanthropic partnership with ⁦@WCKitchen⁩, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has announced plans to build their next Community Relief Center in India???????? DETAILS: https://t.co/F0jULBHohE — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 19, 2021

“Today’s announcement marks the latest in Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen’s shared mission to support more compassionate, strong, and healthy communities,” the statement continued.

World Central Kitchen first revealed the partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity the Archewell Foundation back in February.

The first relief center has already been built in Dominica while the second was built in Puerto Rico, according to World Central Kitchen.

“Dominica, a beautiful volcanic island in the Windward Islands of the Lesser Antilles, has been severely impacted by hurricanes over the last half decade,” the organization explained. “In 2015, Hurricane Erika destroyed hundreds of homes and caused extensive damage, followed in 2017 by the back-to-back horrors of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, the latter of which brought 160mph winds and destroyed over 90% of the island’s infrastructure.”