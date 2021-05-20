This Advanced, Wireless Meat Thermometer Is A Must-Have At Your Next Summer BBQ

Time to dust off the old backyard picnic table and mow the lawn — summer is finally just around the corner! But before you invite your buddies over for that annual kick-off barbeque, perhaps it’s time to take a little inventory of your current grill tools, gadgets, and other cooking essentials.

Having friends over for a meal around the grill is all fine in dandy until you accidentally give someone food poisoning from an undercooked chicken leg. Whether you’re cooking outside or in the comfort of your own home, keeping tabs on the temperature of your food is always essential, which is why the AirProbe2 meat thermometer is such an important gadget to have on hand.

Unlike other meat thermometers you may have used in the past, this advanced cooking tool boasts a dual sensor probe to give an incredibly accurate reading of the internal temperature of the meat you’re cooking as well as chamber temperatures. And reading temperatures is easy since you can find out everything you need to know on either the Tappecue Touch or your Smartphone. That’s right — this meat thermometer is the first to have built-in Wi-Fi tech!

Ideal for rotisserie smokers, cookers, and even air fryers, the AirProbe2 helps you cook the perfect meat, never allowing it to come out under or overcooked. Plus, it even comes with an easy-to-use charging dock so it’s always ready to go when you are. And since one single charge gives it up to 4-12 hours of power, you can bet this thing will be juiced up and ready to go all summer long.

Supported by home-grillers and family-run businesses across the US, the AirProbe2, which is based in Kansas, MO, has garnered rave reviews in recent years, praising it for its durability, fast reads, and more.

Just in time for summer, the AirProbe2 and its included charging dock are over 10% off, making it just $67.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

