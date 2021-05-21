This Toolkit Is A One-Stop Shop To All Your Fix-Its, And It’s 30% Off

From making sure the kids get to school to getting everything in order for your afternoon work meeting, you’ve got a lot to think about in a day. But no matter how busy you are, minor inconveniences are bound to happen, whether it be a misplaced phone, a dead car battery, or a jammed door.

When it comes to getting things done, it’s all about being prepared, and with a gadget like the M.250 Hex Drive Toolkit on hand, there’s really not much you can’t turn around for the better. Small enough to fit in your pocket, this compact toolkit packs a powerful punch, capable of holding 12 different tool bits, including Allen keys, TORX bits, and eyeglass drivers, perfect for the most obscure of fixes. And there are even two extra slots left open to house any other bits you’d like to have handy.

In addition to its helpful, steel hex bits that you can whip out at any given moment, the M.250 Hex Drive Toolkit’s exterior is just as important as what it contains. Not only can the case fit right onto your belt loop for easy access, but it also features magnetic retention and some powerful torque, perfect for tightening the peskiest of screws. And to make things even easier, it also boasts an integrated two-inch extender, great for those hard-to-reach fix-its.

While the M.250 Hex Drive Toolkit is great to have around at home or the office, it’s great for those who are always on the go thanks to its lightweight build, compact size, and the fact that it’s TSA-compliant. It’s even designed to be “tech-friendly,” ensuring that it never scratches any valuable gadgets you place it by, like your phone, camera, laptop, or whatever else.

Deemed a Good Design Award winner and boasting 4/5 stars on Amazon, more and more people are turning to the M.250 Hex Drive Toolkit for their everyday fix-its, calling it an “excellent multi-purpose outdoor tool” and “surprisingly strong.”

For a limited time, you can snag the M.250 Hex Drive Toolkit at 39% off, making it just $34.95.

Prices subject to change.

