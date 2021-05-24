Ron DeSantis Calls Florida ‘America’s West Berlin’ After COVID-19 Response

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Florida “America’s West Berlin” at a press conference Monday.

DeSantis reflected on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic policies at a Miami press conference, where he signed legislation intended to protect Floridians from Big Tech censorship. He compared Florida to West Berlin, insinuating that the state is freer than states with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“People have the right to work, a right to operate businesses. They need more employees, that’s the main thing at this point. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. We are effectively America’s West Berlin over the last year and people view this as a free zone,” the governor said.

The governor said people had predicted that Florida’s economy would be harmed by the pandemic, but that the state’s economy is currently flourishing.

“People come not only to follow their dreams but even if it’s just visiting for a time to escape some of the more repressive policies,” he said. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Scrapping All Of Florida’s COVID Restrictions)

Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content. We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill. https://t.co/cDewFJiEPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2021

DeSantis also said Florida supported the education system, and had increased the minimum salary for teachers. Teachers were given $1,000 bonuses. Florida is also rewarding law enforcement and first responders by giving them bonuses and barring any city from defunding police.

“We are not going let any local government defund law enforcement. We will hold you accountable if you’re violent. And we’re gonna let everyone who wears that uniform to protect and serve us know that we stand with you and not only are we not defunding the police, we’re funding them and then some. We secured $1,000 for all first responders and law enforcement in the state of Florida,” the governor continued.

The state will end federal benefits early in order to push citizens to return to work rather than to continue relying on government benefits, Orlando Weekly reported.