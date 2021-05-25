Cut Through Grime Just About Anywhere With This Power Scrubber

If you’ve got. a big cleaning project ahead of you, the proper cleaning tool is a necessity. Your search can end with the Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber, a device so powerful and efficient it will work in your home, on your car, on your walls or even your swimming pool.

The Elicto ES-100 is a power scrubber that features five different rotating heads with a 90-degree angle spin. That’s the key to the heavy-duty cleaning it will do wherever you want to put it to work.

The scrubber works anywhere you need a hand-held, electric cleaning tool and beyond, thanks to the telescopic design. Just press the adjustment button, you can extend the handle to reach high places. It works with a 2,000mAh battery that gives you up to two hours of cleaning power on a single charge. And without a cord to hold you back, you can reach lots of places a normal scrubber won’t be able to clean.

Made from both plastic and aluminum, the scrubber is made to work both indoors and outdoors. It is rated IPX7 waterproof and eco-friendly.

Users have found the Elicto to be a very effective tool, rating it 3.9 out of 5 stars. One user was completely sold on its effectiveness, noting he had cleaned the bathtub, toilet, tiles, windows, and pool all in the same day. And then he moved on to the barbecue grill.

Several users also complemented the machine for its power. This is a scrubber that actually scrubs, no matter the grime.

The Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber is normally priced at $119, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $80 when you use promo code ELICTO20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.