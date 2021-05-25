REPORT: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Left Almost Everything To Her Children, Housekeeper, According To Her Will

Former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly left her fortune to her two children and her housekeeper.

The majority of her fortune will go to her children, James and Jane Ginsburg, according to the will obtained by TMZ. James and Jane are also the executors of the will, the outlet reported Tuesday. Ginsberg’s estate is reportedly worth $6 million.

Elizabeth Salas, Ginsburg’s housekeeper, will reportedly receive $40,000 in cash.

The former Supreme Court Justice passed away on September 18, 2020, at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced that Ginsburg’s passing was due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg had been battling cancer since May of 2020. She was at her home and her family was by her side, as previously reported.

Ginsburg served on the court for nearly three decades. The Supreme Court Justice also wrote the 7-1 opinion that allowed women entry into the Virginia Military Institute in 1996.

“Reliance on overbroad generalizations … estimates about the way most men or most women are, will not suffice to deny opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description,” Ginsburg wrote.