Save Big On Highly-Rated VPNs, Cloud Storage, Productivity Apps, And More This Memorial Day

Whether it’s paying bills, ordering groceries, or catching up with Grandma, you do just about everything online these days. And thanks to great apps that help you do everything from helping you to learn a new language to storing your entire photo arsenal, living the digital life is easy and enjoyable.

There are lots of fantastic digital subscriptions out there, and this Memorial Day only, you can save serious cash on VPNs, online photography classes, fitness apps, and so much more. Check out the jaw-dropping deals for yourself!

SurfShark VPN: 2-Yr Subscription – $42.74

This dependable VPN lets you surf the net restriction-free with unlimited data and bandwidth on multiple devices. You’ll also have access to over 1,200 servers in in 61 different countries, keeping you protected no matter where you are. From its military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption to its strict no-logging policy, it’s no wonder SurfShark VPN continues to earn high ratings from sites like The VPN Lab, TechGadgetCentral, and more.

Get a 2-year subscription to SurfShark VPN for $42.74 (reg. $290).

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $129.99

Offering more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, this secure cloud-storage gives you 15TB to securely store your most prized images, files, videos, and more in one, easy-to-access place. From its simple file-sharing link system to its reliable backup protocols, Degoo has earned high ratings all over the net, including 4.0/5 stars on G2.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for $129.99 (reg. $4,320).

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription – $29

If you’re too busy to get through that pile of books collecting dust on your nightstand, this app gives you condensed versions that take you half the time to get through, right on your phone or tablet. Choose from 24 different topics in a library of 1,800 microbooks either in text or audio form and get the most from your reads as you go about your busy schedule. It even offers microbooks in French, Spanish, and Portugese!

Get a lifetime premium subscription to the 12min Micro Book Library for $29 (reg. $399).

Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $72.74

Running a business online can get complicated — unless you have cloud storage with Starchive at your disposal. Trusted by the likes of Bob Dylan, New York Philharmonic, and Volvo, this digital management system offers you completely private 1TB of cloud storage, ideal for influencers, entrepreneurs, and more. You can even post directly to your social media accounts from the Starchive app, streamlining your work process significantly.

Get a lifetime subscription to Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage for $72.74 (reg. $1,530).

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription – $112.49

From its interactive lesson plans to its integrated artificial intelligence that helps you improve as you practice, these digital piano lessons are the next best thing to a real, live teacher. Featured on Apple, Forbes, and more, Skoove helps you tickle the ivories along with songs you know and love by today’s popular artists in addition to the classics. You’ll even have the chance to compose your very own melodies!

Get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for $112.49 (reg. $299).

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription (2 Account Bundle) – $55

Whether you’re answering emails at the coffee shop or streaming your favorite shows at home, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited keeps you safe on any connection in over 80 countries all over the world. It also offers great features that make browsing a breeze, never slowing down search speeds or bandwidth. Named PC Mag’s Top VPN, you can bet you’ll always be protected.

Get 2 lifetime subscriptions to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for $55 (reg. $399).

Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood’s Masters – $74.99

If you want to perfect your photography and photo-editing skills, ditch the traditional, expensive art school and enroll with Photo School online, with lessons led by some of Hollywood’s most talented artists. With 13 courses and 100 lessons at your disposal, you’ll learn how to master the art of Photoshop, set up your own studio, perfect your eye for lighting, and so much more. There’s even an entire course dedicated to creating the perfect movie poster!

Get all 13 courses in Photo School: Learn Photography & Photoshop from Hollywood’s Masters for $74.99 (reg. $2,990).

Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription – $59.99

This game-changing, top-rated fitness app not only helps you perfect your workouts, but it also touches on how to improve every facet of your life, from your sleep to your mental health. Taught by some of the best, most experienced athletes, sleep coaches, and psychologists, you’ll have access to meditation courses, workout classes, and even bedtime stories to ease your mind as you strengthen those muscles.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App for $59.99 (reg. $399).

Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Commercial Lifetime Subscription – $79

If you want unique online content that catches the attention of the right people, it’s all about one-of-a-kind stock photography. And with Scopio, you’ll have access to more than 400,000 autenthic, royaltee-free images taken by skilled photographers from all over the globe. From images for powerpoint presentations to merchandise (and everything in between), this app gives you unlimited access to an ever-changing library for a price that’s within your budget.

Get a commercial lifetime subscription to Scopio Authentic Stock Photography for $79 (reg. $4,489).

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.