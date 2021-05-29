Learn All About Your Dog With This Simple To Use Canine DNA Testing Kit On Sale For Memorial Day

DNA kits have become quite the rage among adults looking to find out about their roots and where they came from. But what about your pets? Wouldn’t you like some information about your dog? You’ll get more than you’ll know what to do with the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test.

Already on sale, you get an even better deal this week only with special Memorial Day pricing that gets you this great product at a reduced price.

These DNA kits will get you all the information you desire about your four-legged best friend. You’ll get detailed reports breaking down your dog’s DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, personality traits, and much more.

And it’s so simple to use. Just get a swab from your dog’s cheek in less than a minute, send it to the lab in a return mailing envelope, and in two weeks you’ll have all the information at your fingertips. Not only will you learn interesting facts about his or her DNA makeup and breed composition, but it can help your dog’s health by identifying potential genetic health concerns and risks for certain diseases.

The DNA breakdown will include a photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog’s composition, a percentage breakdown of the levels found in his or her DNA, and a report on dominant breeds and personality traits.

This kit has been recognized by DogWellNet.com as a 2020 Harmonization of Genetic Testing for Dogs participant, and by the GHP Biotechnology Awards in 2020 as a leader in ethical canine genetic testing.

Users have found the experience educational and fulfilling. One customer, Ian Brock, said the kit gave him so much information about his rescue, including discovering that she was a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix instead of the Lab he believed. Normally priced at $79, the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test is available for a limited time for just $59.99. But for this week only, you can get it for only $52.97 as part of the Memorial Day sale. Prices subject to change.

