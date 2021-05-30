Cool The Air At A Fraction Of The Price With This Portable Air Conditioner That’s Over 40% Off For Memorial Day

Cool the air, clean the air, and save yourself a good deal of money in the process with this EvaSMART 2 personal air conditioner, a lightweight device you can move from room to room with ease.

There is so much to like about this air conditioner, starting with its weight — just 4 pounds — allowing you to take it to the room where you will be instead of cooling down the entire house with a traditional air conditioner, running up your power bill in the process. This machine uses a mere 12.5 watts of power, making it 10 times more efficient than a standard portable air conditioner.

The EvaSMART 2 cools the air much like nature does, combining the functionality of a humidifier and an air conditioner in a single device. As the EvaSMART cools the temperature around you, it is also filtering out particles of dust to clean the air. This allows the cool air you’re getting to be clean air as well, and that’s certainly a healthy choice.

It can move from room to room and cool with a coverage area of 33 feet, meaning the entire room gets the benefit, unlike a portable fan that blows only where you point it.

It is also so simple to use, operating via a touch screen, an app that you. can download with your purchase, or by your voice when you pair it with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or other smart home platforms.

The EvaSMART 2 works with the assistance of a 1,300 ml water tank, which needs to be refilled every six to eight hours. It also uses an evaporative cartridge that needs to be replaced every three to six months, depending upon how often you use the air conditioner.

This EvaSMART 2 personal air conditioner is normally priced at $269, but for one week only it can be yours for just $161.97 as part of a special Memorial Day sale. And Memorial Day is the perfect time to pick one up, with the summer heat just around the corner.

Prices subject to change.

