Grab These Essential Household Items At Special Memorial Day Pricing

Summer is just around the corner, but summer deals have arrived early. Whether you’re looking for something for the kitchen, something for the office, or just an item that’s really cool that you’ve always wanted to own, now is the time to grab them. Thanks to special Memorial Day pricing, you’ll need to act quickly to snap up these bargain prices that are available for just one week.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit and Health Plan Voucher — $78.97

Vitagene can take your painless cheek swab and give you in return health plans based on your DNA, lifestyle and goals. You’ll discover how genetics influence your diet, understand which supplements and workouts are best for you, and discover how your genes inform your global ancestry. You’ll also get access to reports on your skin, detailing your risk for common skin conditions ilike eczema, freckles, dry skin and more

Get the Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit and Health Plan Voucher for $78.97 (reg $139) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle — $299.97

ToyBox allows both kids and adults alike to design and print their very own toys. It can be controlled with simple one-touch functions and doesn’t require a knife to remove prints like most 3D printers. Use a catalog of choices or create your own designs.

Get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $299.97 (reg $469) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven — $314.97

The versatile oven can be used to stone bake a pizza, or use it as a barbecue grill for all your meats and vegetables. And at just 38 pounds, this is truly a portable oven you can take anywhere to cook, whether it’s your backyard, the beach or the campground.

Get the Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven for $314.97 (reg $400) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Nordic Hygge AirChill: Personal Evaporative Cooler– $75.97

This evaporative cooler is a 4-in-1 device that cools and humidifies the air, has a purifying filter, and has LED lights with seven colors to change the atmosphere in any room. It may look small at just seven inches, but, it’s twice more powerful than its competitors, and is powered by a high-speed, nine-blade fan.

Get the Nordic Hygge AirChill: Personal Evaporative Cooler for $75.97 (reg $99) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Natural Cotton Rope Hammock — $71.97

If you’re going to get a hammock, you might as well go classic with this rope design that’s as comfortable as it is durable. This hammock is hand-dyed and woven with 100 percent natural cotton. It’s the classic hammock. No prints, no flipping, just a rope that is soft to the touch and versatile for any environment.

Get the Natural Cotton Rope Hammock for $71.97 (reg $199) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Tuxton Home 10-Piece Stainless Steel Housewarming Cookware Set — $210.97

Whip up any meal with confidence with this 10-piece set made with a stainless steel body, vented glass lids and cast steel riveted handles, These pots and pans come with an encapsulated base with aluminum discs that ensure even quick heating, and are oven safe up to 500 degrees. This set is compatible with induction, electric, gas, halogen and ceramic stoves.

Get the Tuxton Home 10-Piece Stainless Steel Housewarming Cookware Set for $210.97 (reg $415) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Global Drone 4K Platinum Version — $98.97

This drone comes with all the features that you want, starting with a 4K HD camera for clear visuals wherever you flight it. It also features an altitude hold function, 360-degree roll and flip technology, gravity sensor and a three-level flight speed.

Get the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version for $98.97 (reg $119) during this special Memorial Day sale.

GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch — $149.97

The GrillGun is a 400,000+ BTU propane torch designed to light charcoal, grills, and smokers, or use it to sear your meat, warm up the grill or burn off the residual grease and grime left behind. It has a long barrel and long flame to allow for distant searing and flaming of your foods.

Get the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch for $149.97 (reg $172) during this special Memorial Day sale.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.