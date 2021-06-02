Is Fauci A Fraud? Vince And Jason Debate Dr. Fauci’s Newly Released Emails

Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols debate whether Dr. Anthony Fauci is a fraud during a new episode of “Vince and Jason Save The Nation” after the disease expert flip flopped on numerous coronavirus-related issues.

Coglianese noted how Fauci, during a December interview with The New York Times, said he nudges the percentage of herd immunity up depending on how many people are willing to get the vaccine.

“When we hear something like that, and he’s made this decision that he’s not going to tell you what he really thinks about the science, he’s going to tell you as much science as he thinks you can handle, doesn’t that kind of suggest to you he’s making political judgements about the way he governs he jobs?”

“Don’t we turn to him for science and not political messaging?” Coglianese asked. (RELATED: Biden Claimed Trump ‘Muzzled’ Fauci– But Emails Reveal Fauci Said Otherwise)

WATCH:

Nichols, however, argued Fauci was thrust into the political sphere unwillingly and has had to combat a lot of vaccine hesitancy. Nichols argued Fauci is a credible scientist based on his decades-long involvement in other viruses like HIV.

Coglianese, however, believes Fauci “squandered” any credibility he had over the past year with his constant flip-flopping on the virus.

