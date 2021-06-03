‘Why Is Dr. Fauci … Calling A Democratic Activist:’ Joe Concha Questions Correspondence With CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Fox News contributor Joe Concha asked Thursday why Dr. Anthony Fauci was in frequent contact with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo “during a raging pandemic,” as Fauci’s emails revealed.

“Why is Dr. Fauci during a raging pandemic calling a Democratic activist who plays an anchor on TV on a nightly basis when that anchor was still healthy enough to do his program?” Concha asked during an interview on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

“You had Dr. Fauci checking in with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on a nightly basis while this pandemic was raging,” Concha continued.

Cuomo wrote to Fauci, “I’ve spoken to you almost without exception every day and you have been calling me out of personal concern to make sure I’m okay, 11 o’clock at night, later, waiting for my show to end Saturday, Sunday morning.”

Concha said he wasn’t prepared to offer Fauci any “wiggle room” if his priority as the federal government’s lead expert on the coronavirus was on the well-being of a CNN news host. “Because it shows that Dr. Fauci was seeing things through a political prism.” (RELATED: ‘You Pass The Test’: MSBNC’s Nicolle Wallace Fawns Over Fauci In First Interview After Email Dump)

The emails also revealed that former President Donald Trump did not “muzzle” Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), despite President Joe Biden’s claim that he did. (RELATED: Biden Claimed Trump ‘Muzzled’ Fauci — But Emails Reveal Fauci Said Otherwise)

Some in the mainstream media have continued to laud Fauci, despite the FOIA-released email cache.

CNN focused on emails that indicated Fauci was suffering from a lack of sleep. They also claimed the emails were a “rare glimpse into Fauci’s frantic schedule and polite, to-the-point demeanor,” adding that Fauci himself was “a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration’s COVID-19 task force.”

The White House press corps declined to ask a single question about Fauci’s emails during Wednesday’s daily briefing from Press Secretary Jan Psaki.