Three Police Officers Shot, Authorities Call For Residents To Shelter-In-Place

Three police officers were shot while responding to a service call Wednesday night in Wilmington, Delaware, according to law enforcement officials.

The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition and law enforcement officials directed residents to shelter in place as the scene is investigated, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

“Those located in the area between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement.

Update #1 (Investigation – 2400 block of North Market Street): https://t.co/aIKAEP0BMG — Wilmington Police (@WPDPIO) June 3, 2021

An initial report said the officers were shot in the hand, arm and leg, CBS Philly reported. (RELATED: Six Injured At ‘Celebration Of Life’ Party, Masked Shooter Remains At Large)

One woman on the scene said the suspect broke into her mother’s fourth-floor apartment from the fire escape, according to CBS Philly. The woman said the suspect injured her sister and said her mother was able to get out into a neighboring apartment.

Fire response officials helped a woman and child out of their apartment window by extending one of the truck’s ladders, CBS Philly reported.

The Wilmington Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.