Save 65% On This Keyboard And Mouse Bundle From Logitech

If you’re going to spend any amount of time on your computer, it is essential to have a comfortable keyboard and mouse that won’t put any strain on your hands and wrist. And when you can get one that is wireless, that’s a huge bonus. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Logitech MK825 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combination.

This product is refurbished, but you would never know given the quality you’ll receive. It is listed with a grade of A, meaning it is in near-mint condition with no to very minimal scuffing on the case.

This keyboard and mouse are both wireless, meaning you have the freedom to move them around without being tied to the monitor. If you want to work with the keyboard on your lap, go for it. If you want to move the mouse from the right side to the left, have at it. And by being wireless, you’ll have no unsightly cords to get tangled.

This is a full-size keyboard with carefully crafted keys. Your palms will rest on a curved keyframe to give them a comfortable spot and cut down on any possibility of carpal tunnel syndrome or other wrist pain. The cushioned and curved keyboard gives you the support you need, while the concave keys and adjustable tilt legs offer the best angle for typing.

The mouse features ultra-precision scrolling as it fits comfortably in your palm. You can also pair the mouse with up to two devices, allowing for connection via the included USB unifying receiver or Bluetooth-enabled device that also supports the keyboard.

And switching is a breeze as you type and switch seamlessly between your computer, tablet, and smartphone. The keyboard has a battery life of three years, while the mouse will run for two years before replacement batteries are needed. The devices are compatible with Windows 10/8/7 or later, macOS 10.1 or later, Chrome OS, iPhone 4S or later, iPad 3rd generation or later, other devices with IOS. 8.0 or later, and Android 5.0 or later.

This Logitech MK825 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combination is normally priced at $99, but for a limited time, you can get it for the greatly reduced price of $34.99, a 65 percent savings.

Prices subject to change.