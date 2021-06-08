Man Goes Viral For His Appearance After Sunbathing With A Mask On

One man learned the hard way that tanning with a mask on isn’t very smart.

In a video tweeted by @t0nit0ne (via TikTok user @devanwrightmusic), a guy kept his mask on while sunbathing and the results are hysterical.

His entire face is red, except for a huge area around his mouth and where the straps were. Watch the hilarious video below.

What an all-time internet look. Imagine showing up to work or to the bar with your friends looking like that.

It's the definition of hilarious. It's so funny that it's borderline beyond words.

Why the hell would you ever tan with a mask on? What are you going to do? Give the air around you coronavirus? I don't think so.

While I’m not on some anti-mask bender, if I ever saw someone wearing a mask while tanning, I would seriously shake my head in embarrassment on their behalf.

Trust me, if you’re outside tanning, I think you should be just fine without a mask. This isn’t rocket science folks. It’s really not.