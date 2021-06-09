Get This Multi-Function Smart Watch At An Enormous Discount

Wearing a watch just so you can tell the time is so old-school. If you’re going to wear one, you might as well have one that does a lot more than that. The C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch is a great choice, giving you 12 different features.

In addition to having a classic, classy look, this watch gives you access to all types of information. Using the touchscreen display, you can get push notifications when you are getting a phone call, text, or chat, allowing you to respond immediately.

You can also check the weather, getting current information and forecasts with a quick swipe. You can also control your music, audiobooks, or other audio functions without having to dig out your phone. Simply make your choices directly from your wrist.

The MAX is also an important tool for keeping track of your health. You can use it to track your sleep, fitness, and health vitals all at a glance of your watch. You can set fitness goals, and track how you are doing throughout the day.

Other functions include a stopwatch, find my watch alerts, a remote camera shutter, and a changeable watch face. It works with both IOS and Android systems, requiring at least IOS 8.0 or Android 5.1 or later.

Not only is this a highly functional watch that looks good with its 1.7-inch screen, but it’s comfortable to wear thanks to the soft, flexible silicone band that comes with the watch. And it is rated IP67 waterproof, meaning it is dust, sweat, and splash resistant and can withstand up to 3 feet of brief immersion.

This watch fully charges in just three hours, so you can put it on in the morning and be ready to go for the entire day.

The C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch is normally priced at $219, but for a limited time, it can be yours for only $59.99, a savings of more than 72 percent. Prices subject to change.

