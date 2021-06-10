Andy McCabe Says No One Beats William Barr When It Comes To ‘Undermining The Justice Department And Using It As A Political Weapon’

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Thursday on CNN that former Attorney General William Barr politicized the Department of Justice.

“William Barr will go down in history as the person most responsible for undermining the Justice Department and using it as a political weapon, more so than anyone who has sat in that chair in the entire history of this Department,” McCabe said. “It’s an absolute disgrace what he did to that institution.” (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Has Harsh Words For Comey, McCabe: ‘If I Were Donald Trump, I’d Think The FBI Was Out To Get Me Too’)

McCabe said that after serving for 21 years in law enforcement, he has never seen the Department of Justice (DOJ) aggressively subpoena records from journalists and Democratic members of Congress.

“When the investigators say ‘there’s no case here,’ then that’s the time to stop the institution from investigating a private citizen. What you had here was William Barr throwing a Hail Mary pass to try desperately to generate some sort of information to put some of the presidents’ enemies in jail,” McCabe said.

The DOJ, under former President Donald Trump, subpoenaed data from Apple belonging to House Democrats and others with ties to them, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The DOJ announced on June 5 that they would no longer subpoena records of media organizations.