Mom — Who Survived Mao’s Communist Purges — Rips School Board For Effort To Adopt Critical Race Theory

A mother who fled Mao Zedong’s communist China slammed Critical Race Theory (CRT) during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Virginia on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been very alarmed at what’s going on in our schools. You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China, all this seems very familiar,” the impassioned mother tells the school board. “They are [a] Communist regime use the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is they use class instead of race.”

And yet another important message delivered at the Loudoun County School Board meeting last night.#loudouncounty https://t.co/Pi9CSxYx1l — Ian Prior (@iandprior) June 9, 2021

“During the cultural revolution, I witnessed students and teachers turn against each other. We changed school names to be politically correct. We were taught to denounce our heritage. The Red Guards destroyed anything that is not communist: oaths, statues, books, and anything else.”

“We are also encouraged to report on each other just like the student equity ambassador program and the bias reporting system. This is indeed the American version of the Chinese cultural revolution,” the mother continued. “Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our schools.”

Her speech was met with an enthusiastic round of applause from other parents. (RELATED: ‘We Can & Will Silence The Opposition’: Loudoun County Public Schools Committee Posts, Then Deletes, Call For Action Against Opponents)

The Loudoun County School District seeks to institute a school equity program that encourages students to report possible racial harassment and discuss incidents of racism that occur inside the classroom, according to WUSA 9.

Parents have taken to the podium and the court to express their grievances over the program, with parents lodging a suit against the school claiming that the policies are discriminatory and unconstitutional, according to the report.

The suit alleges that the “Student Equity Ambassador Program” and “Bias Reporting System” is “limited to certain students on account of their race, and discriminates against students on the basis of their viewpoint,” WUSA 9 reported.

The school district named Scott Zeigler the new superintendent Tuesday amid clashes between parents and the school over the policies.

“I have heard your feedback loud and clear and I will continue to communicate to keep that community and communication going between the community and the administration,” Zeigler said, according to Fox 5 DC.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.